A Classic Horror Video Game Is Getting A Movie Reboot With The Perfect Director

Though video game movies have always been a hit/miss prospect, this franchise has been a bright spot, financially speaking anyhow. The "Resident Evil" movies have grossed more than $1.2 billion at the box office collectively, dating back to the 2002 original. The series includes seven live-action films, as well as several animated entries that mostly went direct to video.

For Cregger, it suggests growing faith in his ability as a filmmaker. "Barbarian" was an unexpected hit, taking in $45 million against a mere $4.5 million budget. Against rave reviews, it put him on the map. Rightfully so, as he proved to be an inventive voice in the genre space, working with limited resources. For a franchise that has spun its wheels for several years, a voice like that is just what the doctor ordered.

As my colleague BJ Colangelo pointed out after the release of 2021's "Welcome to Raccoon City," it's going to be a tough task to please all "Resident Evil" fans in the modern era, as many of them want different things. Netflix's live-action show lasted a single season. The action-focused films starring Milla Jovovich had truly run their course by the time 2017's "The Final Chapter" came out. "Raccoon City" was pretty faithful to the games in many ways, yet it wasn't successful. Where do we go from here? That's for Cregger to figure out.

For my money, he feels like the perfect guy to hand the keys to. I've played video games most of my life and this is my favorite series, period. I also count "Barbarian" as my favorite movie of 2022. I can only speak for myself, but it feels like a match made in heaven. With the right studio support, this could be a real treat. Fortunately, it seems like Cregger and the producers are firmly in control here. Fingers crossed.

The new "Resident Evil" movie doesn't have a release date yet, but stay tuned.