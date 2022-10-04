Pretty Much Every Horror Production Company In Hollywood Passed On Barbarian

September 2022 was a downright abysmal month at the box office, for the most part, but if there was perhaps one bright spot, it was "Barbarian." The brilliantly marketed horror flick from director Zach Cregger, a founding member of "The Whitest Kids U'Know," managed to top the charts in its opening weekend and has since become a word-of-mouth success story that just keeps on rolling. But it wasn't an easy road that led to this movie's success, as just about every studio that makes horror movies passed on it before things finally came together.

In a recent feature from Vulture about the success of "Barbarian," Cregger explained that the movie's unconventional structure was a deterrent for many who read the script and could have financed the production. Not to get into spoilers here, but it is a pretty unconventional, absolutely wild ride. Cregger, despite the rejections, was determined to get the film made.