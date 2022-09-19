Will There Be A Sequel To Barbarian? Here's What Direct Zach Cregger Says

This article contains major spoilers for "Barbarian."

Much like the basement at 476 Barbary Street, the more you think about "Barbarian," the deeper it digs into your subconscious. Writer/director Zach Cregger lures you into the rhythm you would usually associate with one brand of horror movie before unleashing five others, each of which complement the other in horrifying fashion. While Cregger certainly found inspiration in horror legends like Takashi Miike and Sam Raimi, I can't think of anything else quite like this movie.

"Barbarian" is a strikingly original concept that has considerable respect for its audience, staying three steps ahead at all times. The marketing certainly played a huge part in keeping all of its secrets close to the chest. All we knew from the trailer is that an Airbnb rental will go horribly wrong once a darkened hidden passageway is discovered downstairs.

Keeping everything vague has all but ensured that even when it's out of theaters, "Barbarian" will have a long shelf life. Half the fun is watching it with other people who have zero idea of the kind of movie they signed up for. Truth be told, I don't even think there's a conceivable way of spoiling Cregger's nightmare that doesn't involve starting just from the top. It's akin to a twisted jigsaw puzzle.

But if you were somehow theorizing about a follow-up film after that ending, I think it's safe to say you'll be pretty disappointed.