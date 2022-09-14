Zach Cregger Brought His Love Of Three Horror Legends Into Barbarian

This article contains major spoilers for "Barbarian."

We've barely entered the spooky movie season and Zach Cregger's "Barbarian" has already blown the doors off in a big way. It's rare that you come across a movie that keeps its deepest secrets close to its chest in the way that this unpredictable nightmare does. It comes as such a surprise given how Cregger, one of the founding members of "The Whitest Kids U' Know," has only directed one other theatrical feature with "Miss March," which was savagely panned by critics at the time of its release.

"Barbarian" already feels like a formidable addition to the roster of modern horror greats. Those of you who are already privy to this movie's dark secrets know how imperative it is that others walk into it as cold as possible. While Cregger was interviewed by Bloody Disgusting, he stressed how important it was to keep subverting expectations while writing this script:

"It's all about being a step ahead of the audience, zigging when they expect you to zag, and timing. It's just timing and tone. That's the anatomy of a joke; that's the anatomy of a scare. I do feel like I've been working that muscle group out for a long time through comedy."

And do pull it off, he borrowed from some of the greatest horror directors of all time.