The Weapons Teaser Trailer Doesn't Show Much, But It's Absolutely Chilling

Director Zach Cregger's "Barbarian" is a genuinely shocking descent into horror that features more twists and turns than a maze. It's the poster child for movies that every viewer should go into completely blind, and its bold imagination proves that Cregger is one of the most unique voices working in contemporary horror. After unleashing one of the best movies of 2022, his new feature, "Weapons," looks set to continue this momentum — and the first trailer will give you more questions than answers, which is a good thing, as Cregger excels at creating nightmares that unravel before descending into pure chaos.

"Weapons" tells the story of Mrs. Gandy (Julia Garner), an elementary school teacher whose entire class goes missing after getting out of bed and walking into darkness during the night — at the exact same time no less. The horrific event is an unexplainable occurrence, but being that she's their teacher, Gandy is a common link between the kids, meaning that she has to suffer the blame and ire of their parents. Not only that, but the teacher starts seeing apparitions of the children after they go missing, and it's a spooky sight indeed.

Will "Weapons" join the list of great horror movies about terrifying children, or will there be even worse terrors lurking in the shadows? Either way, it's one of this year's most anticipated releases, and the trailer above teases an unsettling experience.

