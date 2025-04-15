Barbarian's Director May Be Secretly Building A New Horror Cinematic Universe

Director Zach Cregger made one heck of a name for himself with his feature directorial debut "Barbarian." Released In 2022, it was one of the most surprising hits of the year, leading to a big deal for the filmmaker at New Line Cinema. That includes his follow-up film, "Weapons." Though not a sequel, it looks very much like these two movies take place in the same universe. That opens the door for all sorts of wild possibilities. Are we looking at a new horror cinematic universe? Maybe!

Advertisement

Warner Bros. and New Line recently began the marketing campaign for "Weapons" by launching an in-universe, viral website called "Maybrook News" at MaybrookMissing.com. This website offers up our first meaningful plot details for the movie, as well as some bizarre images and brief videos. The homepage also contains an article detailing the mystery at the center of the movie.

"A chilling mystery has gripped the small town of Maybrook after 17 children voluntarily left their homes Wednesday morning. Authorities are baffled by the inexplicable disappearance, which has shaken the community to its core," the article reveals, helping to set the table for the events of "Weapons." The mystery deepens as the article continues:

Advertisement

Upon investigation, front door camera footage showed the children leaving their homes at 2:17am Wednesday morning without any signs of force. Since then, little information has surfaced, and the case continues to baffle investigators.

"As the town struggles to understand what happened, officials continue to urge the public for any leads, while Maybrook is left waiting for answers," the article concludes. This is all very intriguing and, given that New Line won the rights to "Weapons" in a competitive bidding war, one assumes Cregger is bringing the goods. But the website further reveals one big reason why this movie might be worth the investment.