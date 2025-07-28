Weapons Review: A Twisted, Funny, And Scary Suburban Nightmare From The Director Of Barbarian

After the film's initial set-up, in which all but one student from the same elementary school class vanishes into the night in the town of Maybrook, Cregger crafts a film that owes a considerable debt to ensemble tales like Paul Thomas Anderson's "Magnolia" and Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction." Like those films, "Weapons" is telling a big, sprawling story from several different points of view, and as the narrative unfolds, we become aware of a much bigger picture. It's ambitious stuff, and the fact that Cregger pulls it off in a manner that seems almost effortless is a testament to his storytelling skills.

When the kids go missing, everyone wants answers, especially the parents. Since all of the children were part of the same classroom, suspicion falls on teacher Justine Gandy (Julia Garner), a kind but awkward young woman who may or may not have a drinking problem. Ms. Gandy is just as puzzled as everyone else, and starts to do her own sleuthing into the mystery. She's not alone. Archer Graff (Josh Brolin), the father of one of the missing kids, is convinced Ms. Gandy knows more than she's saying and he takes it upon himself to start studying the clues. Then there's local beat cop Paul (Alden Ehrenreich), who has a connection with Ms. Gandy and some secrets of his own. Among this gaggle of characters, Cregger also throws in the sympathetic school principal (Benedict Wong), a drug addict not above stealing to get his fix (Austin Abrams), and young Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher), the only kid from Ms. Gandy's class who didn't go missing.

To say more would do the film a disservice, because like "Barbarian," "Weapons" is a movie where the element of surprise is key. Cregger's script slowly pulls back the curtain, eventually giving us definitive answers as to what is going on, but by the time we get to the truth, "Weapons" has gone to dark, twisted, and surprisingly funny places. Cregger has a background in comedy and has a unique grasp on blending horror and humor. "Weapons" is frequently scary but there are moments (like the ghoulish grand finale) that had me cackling with glee. Horror and comedy are subjective genres, and mashing them together successfully is no easy feat.