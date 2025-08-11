Warner Bros. Is Having An Incredible 2025 – The Duo Who Made It Possible Were Almost Fired

On March 30, 2025, Bloomberg reported that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was interviewing potential replacements for embattled production executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy. The timing was curious, given that De Luca and Abdy were a) preparing to show off their upcoming production slate at CineCon, the yearly gathering of movie theater owners in Las Vegas, and b) preparing to release the studio's first blockbuster of the year with "A Minecraft Movie." WB also had Ryan Coogler's buzzy "Sinners" on the way. And while that was not a preordained smash, it would seem foolish to fire the duo responsible for winning a highly competitive bidding war that could help the studio continue to repair its filmmaker-friendly reputation after losing Christopher Nolan due to his displeasure over WB's decision to release its films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max amidst the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Obviously, cooler heads prevailed, and it's a good thing they did because it would've looked, at best, awfully awkward for WB to be in the midst of a massive box office win streak while the executive duo that orchestrated it had either taken a gig elsewhere or were the hottest free agents on the exec market. Just look at this run: "A Minecraft Movie," "Sinners," "Final Destination Bloodlines," "F1: The Movie," "Superman," and now, with an impressive global opening (bolstered by rave reviews and excellent word of mouth from moviegoers via its A- Cinemascore), Zach Cregger's instant horror classic "Weapons."

It's a wild change of fortune for De Luca and Abdy, who were taking heat for two box office bombs they didn't even greenlight at the outset of April: Bong Joon Ho's "Mickey 17" (which got the go-ahead seven months before they joined the company) and Barry Levinson's "The Alto Knights" (a low-energy gangster opus fast-tracked into production by Zaslav soon after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was approved). Nevertheless, rival studios and possibly Zaslav himself were hitting up every top Hollywood journal in town eager to hold De Luca and Abdy responsible for the movie industry's overall struggles. These "dopes" were greenlighting original movies with massive budgets, which felt particularly irresponsible given that the penny-pinching Zaslav was shelving finished movies like "Batgirl" and "Coyote vs. Acme" to help stanch the spate of red ink.

How you like 'em now, Hollywood?