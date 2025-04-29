The Weapons Trailer Teases What Might Be The Scariest Movie Of 2025

When Zach Cregger's fiendishly twisty horror film "Barbarian" stunned Hollywood in 2022 by grossing $45.4 million against a $4.5 million budget, every studio in town was eager to make whatever movie next sprouted from the writer-director's imagination. This wasn't because studios were looking to duplicate the low-budget success of "Barbarian." No, this was all about getting into a hopefully long-term business with an exciting new voice in horror who's likely just barely scratched the surface of his potential.

Advertisement

Ultimately, New Line Cinema won a multi-studio bidding war for the rights to Cregger's "Weapons," the premise of which has been shrouded in secrecy for months. All we knew for a while was that the film centers on a bizarre incident in which 17 children in a small Pennsylvania town spontaneously flee their houses at 2:17 AM, sprinting off into the night and never returning.

And they never came back... — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) April 29, 2025

New Line complemented the release of the deeply spooky "Weapons" teaser with the launch of a website that contains fake news stories about the town and the characters to whom we'll eventually be acquainted. (One of the bits on this site even suggests that "Weapons" might be set in the same universe as "Barbarian.") A week after that, the studio debuted a few images via Entertainment Weekly. In an interview with the outlet, Cregger revealed that the film is about more than these missing children, teasing:

Advertisement

"That mystery is going to propel you through at least half of the movie, but that is not the movie. The movie will fork and change and reinvent and go in new places. It doesn't abandon that question, believe me, but that's not the whole movie at all. By the midpoint, we've moved on to way crazier s*** than that."

We know from "Barbarian" that Cregger loves to pull the rug out from under his audience. How wild can "Weapons" possibly get? Let's look for clues in the trailer that just debuted online.