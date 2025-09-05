The Conjuring: Last Rites Makes One Thing Very Clear About The Future Of The Franchise

The devil exists. God exists. And so do spoilers. This article discusses major plot details of "The Conjuring: Last Rites."

"The case that ended it all." "Prepare for the end." "The final chapter from the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren." After plastering these taglines all over the various posters, it's safe to say that the marketing campaign for "The Conjuring: Last Rites" hasn't shied away from a certain sense of finality surrounding the latest — and perhaps last — installment in James Wan's wildly successful horror franchise. Loosely based on the "true" story of the Smurl family haunting, the entire premise of this sequel has been sold to audiences as the one experience traumatizing enough to scare even the Warrens into retirement. It's a cheeky instance of real-world capitalism and in-universe canon lining up in perfect sync, joining forces to take what could've felt like just another "The Conjuring" movie and make it feel like a true theatrical event.

But is it truly the end of it all? Anyone even casually familiar with Hollywood's penchant for buffoonery knows that "the end" rarely ever means, you know, the end. Remember when the Marvel Cinematic Universe just kept trucking along after the movie literally titled "Avengers: Endgame," to frequently diminishing results? Or how that perfect, thoroughly satisfying ending to "Toy Story 3" somehow gave way to a fourth movie, a bizarre spin-off, and a soon-to-be fifth film? No valuable IP is ever really gone, to lightly paraphrase Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," so forgive us if we went into the "final chapter" of "The Conjuring" with a bit of healthy skepticism.

Well, "Last Rites" sure proved us wrong. True to its word, the blockbuster avoided any funny business (well, outside of a demon or three) and gave fans a proper conclusion to this supernatural saga. There remains plenty of room for more potential spin-offs in the future, mind you, but as for our paranormal power couple? This actually appears to be the end of the line.