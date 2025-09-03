The Conjuring: Last Rites Review: The Warrens Go Out With A Scream In This Hectic, Sweet Finale

There's something insidious about "The Conjuring" franchise (and I'm not saying that because the director who helped create it, James Wan, also helped create the "Insidious" franchise). Since 2013, "The Conjuring" films have painted a saintly picture of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, and yet, if you read up on the real Ed and Lorraine, you'll likely come away thinking they were either woefully naive at best, or scheming con artists at worst — and that's not even mentioning the disturbing allegations involving Ed and a woman who lived in the Warren household. On top of all that, the films traffic heavily in full-blown Christian propaganda. The Warrens are very religious, and use Christian paraphernalia in all their cases. To add fuel to that fire, in the very first film, we learn that an evil ghost witch haunting a house was a witch executed Salem witch trials, a reveal that suggests the innocent women wrongfully sentenced to death during those heinous trails were actually witches in league with Satan.

I'm well aware of all of this and it bugs me. And yet ... I also love these films. Well, to be more specific, I love the highly fictionalized versions of Ed and Lorraine Warren, played perfectly by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. The real Warrens may or may not have been frauds, but the characters in the films are a kind, loving couple who go out of their way to help people being tormented by the forces of darkness. Is it morally questionable to embrace a film series that whitewashes two people that very well could have been con artists exploiting people at their lowest? I honestly don't know. All I know is that every time a new "Conjuring" movie rolls around that focuses on Ed and Lorraine, I'm excited (the spin-off films like "The Nun" and "Annabelle"? Not so much).

After several traumatic ghostly adventures, the story of the Warrens comes to a close with the grand finale "The Conjuring: Last Rites." It's an overstuffed, hectic film, but it's also funny, sweet, and full of the type of well-crafted funhouse scares that get the job done. And once again, the driving force here is the undying love between Ed and Lorraine, who must face off against a demonic presence they first encountered back in the '60s when their ghost hunting career had just begun.