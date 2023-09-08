The Nun 2 Director Michael Chaves Says Yeah, You Should Be Looking For Conjuring Clues [Exclusive Interview]

The movie does a really good job of balancing between the big scares and the smaller scares. The bigger scares are effective, but it was a smaller one, without even a musical sting, that made me jump out of my seat. Is building jump scares an art or a science? How do you approach these and maximize them as a filmmaker?

Oh my gosh, it's always a challenge. Because I think as fans, you don't want to see the same thing over again. And sometimes you need a sting, sometimes it needs to come out exactly what you're expecting. But I think the best scares, there's an element of surprise or there's ... just like with stories, there are twists and turns within these individual sequences that make them surprising and put you off guard.

There is the one scare in the movie that left me really impressed. I'd love for you to break down the magazine rack sequence. It feels like somebody in the process said, "We've got to do something here that we've never seen in Conjuring film," and it feels really specially unique. Can you just walk me through how this scare came to be?

There's definitely parts of the movie that were absolutely in that first draft [from screenwriter Akela Cooper]. This was an idea that I brought to the table very early on and it was a very loose idea. It came from ... I was just looking at old pictures of France and Spain during the '50s and I saw all these magazine stands and I just thought it's such, just because of the way print's changed, you don't really see a lot of magazine stands. They're not a fixture of streets and you don't see them on every corner anymore. So when I was looking at these old photos, I was like, "This is amazing. This is such a great relic of the past and it really makes you feel like you're in the '50s." And then I was looking at these photos and it's just on every magazine, it was this incredible illustrated or photographic cover, everything looked like it was so '50s and I just thought that would be an awesome thing to have in the movie.

And then I was like, "That could be a great scare." And I just started thinking about that. I was like, "What if there's an element of flip books that mix with collages?" And it basically is just a way that the Nun can manifest itself. And I was pitching that early on, and to everybody's credit, I had no idea what I was going to do with it. It was such a rough idea. It seriously sounded like somebody crazy: "It's a scene with a newsstand and it's a flip book and it's collage!" But honestly, to the credit of New Line and James [Wan] and Peter [Safran], they were totally supportive. They were like, "We don't totally see it, but go with God. Go ahead."

And as we went into it, it was incredibly complicated. I wanted to do at least a chunk of it practically, that we did, and there's mechanical effects in there, but those became really problematic and they would break and it was just always falling apart. So there is an element of visual effects that went into it and helped align the papers and then just sped up the papers. But I'm still proud of — I think it came together really well and I think it's a scene I'm really proud of. It was literally one of the first things I came up with in the pitch. It was the last thing that I was working on. We were literally finishing visual effects shots up until the very last day that we could. And it's because it was such a complex sequence to take it from the beginning to the end. It's one of those things, if I knew how complicated it was, I don't know if I would've jumped into it as blindly as I did, but I'm glad that I did.

Speaking of scenes that were probably a pain the butt to film, I've got to know about working with that amount of wine, or, I'm assuming, a substitute for wine. We've seen a lot of holy water in horror movies, but Communion wine is a whole other level. I'm assuming it gets a lot messier and trickier to film.

Yeah, we had a bunch of resets on that. It wasn't wine. You would think they have just plenty of wine lying around in France. But it became an issue of ... we couldn't use wine. We had to be careful about what we were using because it would actually stain everybody's clothes and that would be a big deal to get them cleaned up for another take. We shot it over a couple different days and I think we did two of those wine explosions a day. We just would do it in the morning. We went and shot some other stuff as they cleaned up the set and reset the wine and then we would come back to that final one at the end of the day.