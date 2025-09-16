A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Review: A High-Concept Romantic Fantasy With No Passion

So, do you remember that one-act play you wrote in your sophomore year in college? You remember the one. It was a work of magical realism, and it dealt with really heady, mature, adult themes. It had a lot of cussing in it, but also incorporated a musical number from your favorite stage show in high school. Although the main characters were humans, there was a whimsical scene wherein a minor trickster god took control of the action. You were convinced it was following ancient literary traditions handed down from Gilgamesh, but it also had explicit pop culture references. And it all climaxed with two adults confessing that they may not be ready for love yet.

Yeah, you remember it. You probably also remember squirreling it away after graduation, hoping none of your friends and family ever read it. Because after graduation, you came to realize that script was horrendously immature, romantically naive, and not nearly as funny as you had initially assumed. You understood that it was mawkish, and based only on your jejune, youthful assumptions about adult romance. Once you accumulated some actual romantic experience, and came to read more drama, you saw your work as mere juvenilia. It felt profound at age 19, but very shallow at 22.

That script you wrote is now somehow a major motion picture from Columbia Pictures, starring Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie, and directed by Kogonada ("After Yang," "Columbus"). It's called "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey," and it's as high-concept as they come. Two insanely attractive actors are thrust into a magical world where they can pass through enchanted doors that inexplicably transport them through time, allowing them to face their past selves or speak to deceased parents. All the while, they speak prolonged platitudes about disenchantment, romantic misunderstandings, and the possibility of giving love another chance. And they stop to sing multiple numbers from "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

It's not a terrible film, but it's not mature enough to understand the machinations of the human heart.