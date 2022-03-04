After Yang's Colin Farrell And Director Kogonada On The Beauty Of Ordinary, That Incredible Dance Sequence & More [Interview]

I love this movie so much. I saw it when it played the virtual Sundance Film Festival, and then I had to watch it again just to really fully prepare myself to talk about it. This is just a tremendous movie that just crushed me in my very soul, it's so beautiful. I was curious, how did you approach this movie from the short story and add so many more elements to expand it into this deeper story?

Kogonada: Thank you for all of that. Well, the advantage was that it was such a short story. This is the first time I adapted anything, and I've heard that often it's the process of reducing, but here I knew that there was room and space to write things into it that I was wrestling with and cared about. So that was the starting point of it.

Also, Alexander [Weinstein], the author, was just so generous. He really was the perfect author. I hope to have that kind of experience again, because I went to his house, he made me some teas — he's a real tea connoisseur — and he was like, "Make this your own." So I think I knew that I wanted it to be more than a day. I knew that I didn't want memories purely to be flashback. So I knew that I was going to build something into this, the film space that would handle memory that way. So it was just a starting point, there were real incredible seeds to grow that story.

Colin, what was it about the script that attracted you to the story? Was there something specific that really just spoke to you?

Farrell: No, it wasn't specific, nor was it general. Just the script presented to me when I read it, just so many different aspects of the human experience: friendship, — love, romantic, familial, and parental — fear, inability to connect to yourself or to those around you, disappointment, shattered dreams, obviously mourning, grief. All these huge kind of issues. But they were presented in such a gentle and such a beautiful way. Not homogenized in any way. When I say beautiful, I just mean there was a certain grace to the way the script was written. There was a certain grace to the set that Kogonada created that we all inhabited for the two months that we shot. Yeah, it was just beautiful.

You said it was soul-crushing. It was so crushing to even read it, to be honest with you, man. Because as an actor, you approach a script, not as an actor. I mean, you do as well — you're thinking about yourself and "Is it something I want to do?" and "What's the pay?" All that s**t. Who's the filmmaker and all that stuff. But you're always reading it as just a human being, no more or no less human than you were when you were 4, 12, 28, you just have a little bit more language at your disposal. But I read the script, and I had to stop it on page 40 or 50 and go make a cup of tea for 15 or 20 minutes because I was surprised by how almost unsettling I found the gentle presentation of these really, really fundamental and really, really important issues that were being explored and given to me.