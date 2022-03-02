You Really Need To Press Pause On Your Day And Watch The After Yang Opening Credits

If you're having a rough day, or you just need a pick me up, you must watch this opening credits intro to the upcoming A24 film "After Yang." Aside from the fact that Kogonada's film looks beautiful and intriguing, this is just a delight. In the video, the cast dances to what sounds like a family dance competition song.

By the way, Colin Farrell has moves and I didn't know that. Is there any chance we could get him into the next "Magic Mike" film? I would 100 percent watch that. Plus, it's in such contrast to his Penguin persona in "The Batman" that you can be excused for the cognitive dissonance this will cause.

In case you were wondering, I am indeed going to learn this choreography. I'm also insanely excited for this film, particularly after reading Ben Pearson's Sundance review.

Go ahead and watch this again, and enjoy how out of sync the wonderful Clifton Collins Jr. is. He's the best!