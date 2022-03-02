You Really Need To Press Pause On Your Day And Watch The After Yang Opening Credits
If you're having a rough day, or you just need a pick me up, you must watch this opening credits intro to the upcoming A24 film "After Yang." Aside from the fact that Kogonada's film looks beautiful and intriguing, this is just a delight. In the video, the cast dances to what sounds like a family dance competition song.
By the way, Colin Farrell has moves and I didn't know that. Is there any chance we could get him into the next "Magic Mike" film? I would 100 percent watch that. Plus, it's in such contrast to his Penguin persona in "The Batman" that you can be excused for the cognitive dissonance this will cause.
In case you were wondering, I am indeed going to learn this choreography. I'm also insanely excited for this film, particularly after reading Ben Pearson's Sundance review.
Go ahead and watch this again, and enjoy how out of sync the wonderful Clifton Collins Jr. is. He's the best!
A joyful dance before a powerful film
The trailer reminds me of "The Animatrix" in a way. You know, that moment where the robots dress up in human clothing and hope to be accepted? There is something about A.I. that is so heartbreaking to me. What would it feel like to know how much more you can do than a human, but to know that there are certain things so intrinsic to being human, like emotion and memory, that an A.I. lifeform might not have? You're made to look human but you can't really be one, you know? Does knowing the value of emotion make you more human? Is Brent Spiner around? Now I want to go hug Data.
Here is the synopsis for "After Yang":
When his young daughter's beloved companion — an android named Yang — malfunctions, Jake (Colin Farrell) searches for a way to repair him. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him, reconnecting with his wife (Jodie Turner-Smith) and daughter across a distance he didn't know was there.
"After Yang" stars Farrell as Jake, Jodie Turner-Smith as his wife, Kyra, Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja as their daughter, Mika, Justin H. Min as their A.I. companion, Yang, and Haley Lu Richardson as a woman that Yang remembers. The film is written, directed, and edited by Kogonada, and based on a short story from Alexander Weinstein.
A24 says we have two days to learn this choreography, so start dancing, my friends! "After Yang" hits theaters on March 4, 2022.