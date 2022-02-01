After Yang Trailer: Get Ready To Cry For Kogonada's Latest

The South Korean-born Kogonada (the widely-used pseudonym in place of his real and unknown name) emerged as a serious filmmaker from an extensive background in creating several insightful and eye-opening video essays, covering various topics such as "Breaking Bad," Wes Anderson's filmography, exploring neorealism, the use of sound in Darren Aronofsky films, and so much more. In 2017, Kogonada emphatically broke through into feature films of his own with the soulful, melancholy, and impressively restrained "Columbus," starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. The supremely confident film debut landed the filmmaker squarely on the map, taking viewers on a surprisingly emotional exploration of loss and connection through the stunning architecture of Columbus, Indiana.

It's no secret that fans have anxiously awaited Kogonada's next movie ever since. After holding its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in July of 2021 (you can read /Film's review here), his sophomore effort "After Yang" recently landed at this year's Sundance Film Festival (want even more invaluable insights into the film? Read /Film's Ben Pearson's review here!) and, in both cases, received almost universal acclaim. Now, the rest of us will finally get a chance to experience his latest for ourselves. A24 released the first trailer for the upcoming movie today, which you can check out below.