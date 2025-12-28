5 Movies From 2026 That Sound Amazing (That You Don't Know About Yet)

We were spoiled with an embarrassment of riches in 2025, which was an absolutely incredible year for movies, and 2026 is shaping up to look like another banger frame. Here at /Film, it's our job to have our fingers on the pulse of what's new and exciting, so we wanted to highlight some of the best upcoming releases that might not be on your radar. These are films that are a little off the beaten path or have yet to pierce through all the noise being made by the tentpole release schedule. Indeed, these movies will be the interesting "cool" picks that you can convince all of your friends to go see in theaters, earning yourself some serious cinephile street cred in the process.

That's because, fortunately, all of the movies on this list come from some of the most exciting filmmakers working today, including long-awaited follow-ups from some favorites who haven't sat in the director's chair for a few years — and two of them star Anne Hathaway! Without further ado, here are five films that sound absolutely amazing that you don't know about yet. Well, not you, specifically. You're probably cool and already know about all of these movies.