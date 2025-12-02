Anne Hathaway's Mother Mary Trailer Pairs Her With The Green Knight's Ambitious Director

You can always count on writer/director David Lowery to put his own twist on convention. Lowery's "Pete's Dragon" still stands as one of Disney's most underrated live-action remakes, daring to do something other than merely be a shot-for-shot recreation of the original. Meanwhile, the filmmaker's "A Ghost Story" couldn't be more subversive compared to others of its ilk, taking viewers on an almost spiritual odyssey from the silent point of view of a recently-deceased soul. And, of course, Lowery's "The Green Knight" takes a revisionist fantasy approach to the classic medieval poem, resulting in one of the most unforgettable films of the last decade or so.

Up next is "Mother Mary," which appears to be Lowery's take on the modern pop star and, apparently, the deal with the devil they make in the pursuit of fame and fortune. We've been looking forward to this one since the moment it was first announced back in March of 2023, when all we knew was that the story would pit Anne Hathaway's pop musician against a fashion designer played by Michaela Coel. But even the sky-high potential from its premise alone couldn't have prepared us for the unsettling and downright creepy visuals on display here. A24 has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming melodrama, which has every indication of living up to its logline as an "epic pop melodrama" with a healthy dose of psychosexual energy thrown in for good measure.

Check out the footage above!