Anne Hathaway's Mother Mary Trailer Pairs Her With The Green Knight's Ambitious Director
You can always count on writer/director David Lowery to put his own twist on convention. Lowery's "Pete's Dragon" still stands as one of Disney's most underrated live-action remakes, daring to do something other than merely be a shot-for-shot recreation of the original. Meanwhile, the filmmaker's "A Ghost Story" couldn't be more subversive compared to others of its ilk, taking viewers on an almost spiritual odyssey from the silent point of view of a recently-deceased soul. And, of course, Lowery's "The Green Knight" takes a revisionist fantasy approach to the classic medieval poem, resulting in one of the most unforgettable films of the last decade or so.
Up next is "Mother Mary," which appears to be Lowery's take on the modern pop star and, apparently, the deal with the devil they make in the pursuit of fame and fortune. We've been looking forward to this one since the moment it was first announced back in March of 2023, when all we knew was that the story would pit Anne Hathaway's pop musician against a fashion designer played by Michaela Coel. But even the sky-high potential from its premise alone couldn't have prepared us for the unsettling and downright creepy visuals on display here. A24 has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming melodrama, which has every indication of living up to its logline as an "epic pop melodrama" with a healthy dose of psychosexual energy thrown in for good measure.
Check out the footage above!
Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel are caught up in a love/hate relationship for the ages in Mother Mary
"Mother Mary" has all the makings of the epic pop star saga we actually deserve these days. Like a delightfully twisted spin on the Taylor Swift phenomenon, David Lowery's latest sees him neck-deep in the muck of musical superstardom, the personal compromises that artists have to make along the way, and their jilted former friends (and possibly lovers) who are left to pick up the pieces themselves. Add all that together into one healthy concoction of jealousy, bitterness, and possibly some light occultism, and you might come vaguely close to describing the weirdness teased by the film's trailer. After "Vox Lux," "Smile 2," and even "Trap," it appears we're undergoing a renaissance of sorts when it comes to movies about this exact subject matter, and we're here for it.
"Mother Mary" comes from writer/director Lowery and has Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel embroiled in a love/hate relationship for the ages, but those are hardly the only major selling points it has going for it. Hunter Schafer, FKA Twigs, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, Isaura Barbé-Brown, and Sian Clifford round out the cast, while the film will feature original songs performed by Hathaway, FKA Twigs, and Charli xcx. The film will hit theaters on a to-be-announced date in the spring of 2026. Its synopsis reads as follows:
Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary (Anne Hathaway) reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm (Michaela Coel) on the eve of her comeback performance.