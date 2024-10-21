One Of The Best Thrillers You've Never Seen Is Fueling 2024's Wildest Horror Movies

This article contains spoilers for "Vox Lux," "Trap," "Smile 2," and "The Substance."

The marriage of popular music and subversive cinema is hardly new. Whether it's peppy musical numbers in "After the Thin Man," the music of Miles Davis in "Elevator to the Gallows," or the needle drops in many of the films of Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, the combination of catchy melodies and infections rhythms with harrowing drama and the onset of violence has been a cinematic peanut butter and jelly for a long time now, almost as long as the dawn of movies themselves. Yet something very intriguing has been happening in American culture ever since the turn of the century. Where cinema has taken advantage of its malleability of genre and tone to explore the well-rounded totality of the human condition, pop music has undergone a curious shift.

The frivolity, ennui and devil-may-care attitude that so pervaded pop music for the bulk of the 1980s and 1990s changed with the events of September 11th and the subsequent onslaught of recessions, the rise of social media, mass shootings, and other national tragedies that only seem to increase in regularity. Pop will never die, of course; there will always be a market and an audience for catchy music and the personalities who make it. Yet pop stars have seemingly come under more scrutiny than before, not less. If they're not humble and anonymous ghostwriters, they're some of the biggest celebrities in the world, with literal legions of fans ready to go to war for them at the drop of a tweet.

It's the relationship — often a disparity — between the pop star as a human being and what their music and their celebrity persona represent that's become increasingly bizarre, as these people have to balance being treated with godlike reverence while perhaps not feeling truly seen. "Vox Lux," the second feature from director Brady Corbet — himself a child actor in his early teens, getting to experience showbiz from a young age like so many pop stars do — attempted to tackle these themes head-on. Although it wasn't a massive hit when it was released at the end of 2018, it nonetheless gained a decent critical appraisal and has become a bit of a cult favorite. Perhaps that's why several of 2024's wildest horror movies share a lot of DNA with Corbet's film, with "Trap," "Smile 2," "The Substance," and even "Longlegs" owing a debt to Corbet's tale of a quintessential 21st-century pop star.