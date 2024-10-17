Smile 2 Ending Explained: Stage Fright

This article contains massive spoilers for "Smile 2."

Although "trauma" became a buzzword that has recently invaded every press interview and social media post regarding a horror film, it's important to make the distinction that trauma lies at the very core of horror. In other words, every single horror movie, on some level, is about trauma. What writer/director Parker Finn cleverly did with his debut feature, 2022's "Smile," is make that implicit element explicit, crafting a horror movie where trauma itself is the villain.

Sure, the plot of the film involves a mysterious demon who is behind the horrific events, an entity that spreads itself through humanity by first spending a week or so destroying its victim's lives and their defenses, then possessing them and making them violently die by suicide in front of a witness, with that witness becoming the next infected host. It's a very J-Horror concept, combining elements of "Ring" and "Ju-On: The Grudge," the former being seen especially in the revelation that the only way to stop the Smile Entity is for a victim to pass it on to another person by violently murdering someone else in front of them. Yet, despite all this, it's clear that the first film is primarily about poor Rose (Sosie Bacon), a woman who dedicated her life to trying to assist others with their mental illnesses and trauma when she could not (or would not) face her own, and it was that unresolved trauma which she could no longer mask that eventually consumed her.

Through Rose's (and others') struggle with the Smile Entity, Finn was observing how keeping trauma repressed and masked does more harm than good and only allows such evil to self-perpetuate. Now, with his sequel "Smile 2," Finn tells a very similar story but with an ingeniously flipped script, centering the film around a pop star celebrity whose trauma is national news. In the film, as in real life, deep-seated issues are glossed over by fame and pop music, meaning that when that mask of cheer and happiness slips, it slips even harder.