Oddity Review: A Good Old Fashioned Scary Movie

Damian Mc Carthy's "Oddity" has a killer opening scene — the type of memorable beginning that lets you know you're in for something special. Evening is descending on a sprawling, remote house somewhere in the Irish countryside. Dani (Carolyn Bracken), who is fixing up the house, briefly speaks on the phone with her husband Ted (Gwilym Lee), who is stuck at the asylum where he works. Dani will be spending the night in the big, empty house all alone, and that doesn't seem to bother her. At least at first. Then, night sets in. Dani can't find her phone. She heads outside to check her car but comes up empty and returns to the house, closing and locking the door behind her.

And then there's a loud knock. Looking through a square porthole in the door, Dani sees an unkempt man with a distinct white glass eye. The man (Tadhg Murphy) is threatening in an indescribable way; there's something just immediately off about him, heightened by the fact that he's at the door of this secluded house in the middle of the night. Wide-eyed and frantic, the man nervously tells Dani that while she was outside looking in her car, he saw someone sneak into the house. The intruder must still be inside with her. She's in danger. The glass-eyed man wants Dani to open the door and let him in so he can help.

Now ... what would you do in this situation? There's a pretty good chance you'd be skeptical, as Dani certainly is. Is there really an intruder in the house, or is this mysterious man trying to gain entry? Mc Carthy deliberately avoids showing us what happens, and then "Oddity" jumps forward a year. We learn that Dani is dead, and the man at the door has been convicted of killing her. At this point, we're introduced to Dani's twin sister, Darcy (also played by Carolyn Bracken). Darcy, who is blind while also claiming to be psychic, runs an oddity shop where every single item is (at least according to Darcy) cursed. But that's just the set-up; this isn't the story of a cursed store, akin to the cursed home museum the Warrens have in "The Conjuring" films. But one of Darcy's cursed objects will figure into the film, as Darcy has a very specific plan to mark the one-year anniversary of her sister's death.