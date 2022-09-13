The Biggest Surprises And Shocks From The 2022 Emmy Awards

In what is perhaps the most bizarre Emmys shut-out of the past decade, "Better Call Saul" has now been nominated for 46 Emmys and has not won a single one of them. The masterful series by Peter Gould and "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan ended this summer with one of the best finales I've seen in years, and the show has been home to some of the best acting, writing, cinematography, and direction on television for its entire run. Yet it loses out every time, to an almost silly extent.

Sure, there was always a chance that "Squid Game" hype would mean Bob Odenkirk lost to Lee Jung-jae, and Julia Garner has become an awards darling while MVP Rhea Seehorn has been under the radar, but not even the technical categories? Really? Apparently, the final episodes of the series aired late enough this year that they'll be eligible for next year's Emmys, but at this point, getting our hopes up about it kind of feels like a "Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me 47 times, shame on me" type of situation.