Could Better Call Saul Still Win At The 2023 Emmys? It's Possible
Six brilliant seasons. Two consistently incredible lead performances. Over 50 total nominations for Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy Awards. And not a single Emmy win. Let's call it for what it is, folks: This farce is nothing short of chicanery!
"Better Call Saul" fans likely formed prayer circles en masse last night in the lead-up to the 2022 Emmys, but once again all such efforts were ultimately in vain as the critically acclaimed and widely well-received prequel to "Breaking Bad" was shut out once again. At the very least, it seemed as if actor Rhea Seehorn would be a shoo-in to finally win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series after receiving a long overdue nomination — get this — for the first time in the show's entire run. Alas, that was not to be as voters inexplicably continued to overlook one of the best performances and one of the best shows to ever grace the small screen in recent memory. Not that the actors themselves seem to mind, of course. (Well, most of them!)
But much like the final season itself, which ended with the bittersweet promise that Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) had achieved some measure of redemption (personally, at least, if not in the eyes of the law), there might still be some hope for those holding out for "Better Call Saul" to receive the Emmys recognition that it so obviously deserves. Ultimately, in an ironic twist of fate, we may have the Covid-related interruption that split the final season into two halves to thank for it.
So you're telling me there's a chance?
Who knew that the prequel spin-off show about arguably the most one-dimensional caricature to ever appear on "Breaking Bad" would eventually have viewers reasonably debating whether it has actually surpassed the original show altogether? Unfortunately, for those invested in such things, it appears that "Breaking Bad" will always come out ahead over its successor in terms of Emmy wins. "Better Call Saul" continued its unlucky streak with this year's Emmy awards ceremony, even depriving Rhea Seehorn of a much-deserved win for her portrayal of Kim Wexler throughout the series.
But almost like a thrilling long con orchestrated by Slippin' Jimmy himself, there's still one last twist that could spell salvation for the series.
As pointed out by (among others) longtime television critic Alan Sepinwall, this year's Emmys only took the first half of the show's final season into consideration: "As a reminder, several shows aren't being considered for their most recent batch of eps. Only Murders is eligible this year for s1, not s2. Shadows for s3, not s4. And Better Call Saul (Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn included) is up for the first half of s6, not the final group."
Split into two halves as a result of scheduling quirks stemming from the pandemic, the production was forced to air the second half of the season after a seven-week break ... a break that will make the latter six episodes eligible for next year's Emmys. So prepare yourselves now to get those #JusticeForRhea campaigns started all over again, folks, because we're in for another year of hope, anxiety, and hopefully a final result on par with the thoroughly satisfying finale.