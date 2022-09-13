Could Better Call Saul Still Win At The 2023 Emmys? It's Possible

Six brilliant seasons. Two consistently incredible lead performances. Over 50 total nominations for Primetime and Creative Arts Emmy Awards. And not a single Emmy win. Let's call it for what it is, folks: This farce is nothing short of chicanery!

"Better Call Saul" fans likely formed prayer circles en masse last night in the lead-up to the 2022 Emmys, but once again all such efforts were ultimately in vain as the critically acclaimed and widely well-received prequel to "Breaking Bad" was shut out once again. At the very least, it seemed as if actor Rhea Seehorn would be a shoo-in to finally win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series after receiving a long overdue nomination — get this — for the first time in the show's entire run. Alas, that was not to be as voters inexplicably continued to overlook one of the best performances and one of the best shows to ever grace the small screen in recent memory. Not that the actors themselves seem to mind, of course. (Well, most of them!)

But much like the final season itself, which ended with the bittersweet promise that Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) had achieved some measure of redemption (personally, at least, if not in the eyes of the law), there might still be some hope for those holding out for "Better Call Saul" to receive the Emmys recognition that it so obviously deserves. Ultimately, in an ironic twist of fate, we may have the Covid-related interruption that split the final season into two halves to thank for it.