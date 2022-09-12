Himesh Patel's Station Eleven Performance Goes Beyond The Emmys

"Station Eleven" was never going to be the kind of show that sweeps the Emmys. I knew this when I heard that Emily St. John Mandel's much-loved book about a post-apocalyptic theater troupe was getting an adaptation. I knew it when I watched the show and felt my heart shatter, rebuild, and expand in real time. And I knew it when the Emmy nominations came out, with the series' recognition largely relegated to the creative categories (which deserve as much acclaim as the performances, to be clear).

But "Station Eleven" is a show about hope — fragile and tentative, yet ever-evolving — so I'll forgive myself for still hoping Himesh Patel might have been recognized by something as silly as an award show tonight for his profound turn as Jeevan Chaudhary. Perhaps it's only appropriate that his performance as man who spontaneously becomes a child actor's caretaker during the height of a global pandemic remains a joy that exists only for those who look for it. After all, that's also what "Station Eleven" is about: the graphic novels and plays and friendships and countless little things that bind us together and keep us going, but only when the world tilts just right, so that we can discover and understand them.