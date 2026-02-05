Apple TV Streams The Best Movies And TV Shows - And They're Fixing Their Biggest Problem

On Tuesday, February 3rd, a gaggle of journalists, influencers, various press/media representatives, and I were invited to a hangar at the Santa Monica Airport to witness Apple TV's press day, in which a chunk of the streaming service's slate of new television series and original films for 2026 were announced and previewed. Part of the presentation included the new season of "The Last Thing He Told Me," a mystery-thriller series. It stars Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and new additions Judy Greer and Rita Wilson. It's based on the best-selling 2021 novel by Laura Dave. Reese Witherspoon is an executive producer. And the first season aired back in 2023. Neither I nor those sitting near me in the venue had ever heard of it before.

That last point is perfectly illustrative of the issue that Apple TV has had with the majority of its offerings since the service began in November of 2019. While Apple TV has had the occasional breakout hit (like "Shrinking" and "Pluribus," both of which were duly represented at the event), most of its shows seem to fall by the wayside. Meanwhile, their original films are feast or famine when it comes to visibility; last year's excellent "The Lost Bus" was widely overlooked, while their big, splashy theatrical release of "F1" has been nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. While other streamers are hit and miss when it comes to their fare, Apple TV has generally enjoyed critical acclaim for the majority of its productions. Their biggest problem is that they haven't yet been able to get the word out about them effectively. Fortunately, this press day was a great indication that this is being fixed, and the change couldn't come at a better time.