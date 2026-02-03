Apple TV's New Monarch Season 2 Trailer Already Looks Like An Improvement Over Godzilla X Kong
In case you were wondering why streaming might not be the most financially viable option these days, look no further than the newest trailer for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." (But don't worry too much, because Apple can afford it.) The sophomore outing of the kaiju-dominated series is coming up on us faster than King Kong chasing after some Skull Island monsters, which means yet another season filled to the brim with expensive-looking visual effects, a timeline split between the past and the present (well, the near-future, if we want to be technical about it), and, yes, the appearance of a new Titan that seems to be raising more questions than answers.
But as much as the mysterious Titan X has us wondering about all the possibilities, most of which revolve around its potential identity as Biollante, the release of a new trailer for season 2 has us pondering a very different outcome. Apple TV just dropped even more brand-new footage on us, which you can check out above, and it appears to be teasing yet another clash of the titans. At the same time, this seems to add a new wrinkle into the mix. The ocean-dwelling Titan X, whatever it may prove to be, poses a large enough threat that the only solution could very well be another team-up between our big boys: Godzilla and King Kong.
If that's truly the case, then the creative team behind "Monarch" may have found a way to essentially redo the main plot of 2024's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" — and improve on it, at the same time.
Is Monarch: Legacy of Monsters teasing another Godzilla and King Kong team-up?
Season 2 of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is shaping up to be an event as massive and sprawling as one of the actual MonsterVerse movies themselves, but those behind the Apple TV show could be aiming even higher than that. It's one thing to tell a story set in between the various and ongoing blockbusters; it's quite another to try to beat them at their own game. While the newly-released trailer is clearly holding back quite a few details from us, it at least hints at an idea that should grab the attention of many a kaiju fan: "Monarch" might just improve on "Godzilla x Kong."
Now, I know the latest film in the franchise has its fans, including /Film's own Witney Seibold as he laid out in his review — but that's not to say there isn't room for improvement. As entertaining as it was to see Godzilla and Kong join forces to beat the ever-living snot out of the Skar King and his cronies, does that really compare to the idea of our two biggest and baddest monsters taking on the likes of Biollante ... or whichever kaiju Titan X turns out to be? It's a startlingly big plot line for a spin-off series like "Monarch" to take on, but that's one of the under-appreciated joys of this particular show. As much as the movies get all the credit, this is the production that's adding all sorts of fascinating layers to the MonsterVerse's lore.
Starring Kurt and Wyatt Russell alongside Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Takehiro Hira, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Mirelly Taylor, season 2 of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" will stomp its way to Apple TV on February 27, 2026.