Apple TV's New Monarch Season 2 Trailer Already Looks Like An Improvement Over Godzilla X Kong

In case you were wondering why streaming might not be the most financially viable option these days, look no further than the newest trailer for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." (But don't worry too much, because Apple can afford it.) The sophomore outing of the kaiju-dominated series is coming up on us faster than King Kong chasing after some Skull Island monsters, which means yet another season filled to the brim with expensive-looking visual effects, a timeline split between the past and the present (well, the near-future, if we want to be technical about it), and, yes, the appearance of a new Titan that seems to be raising more questions than answers.

But as much as the mysterious Titan X has us wondering about all the possibilities, most of which revolve around its potential identity as Biollante, the release of a new trailer for season 2 has us pondering a very different outcome. Apple TV just dropped even more brand-new footage on us, which you can check out above, and it appears to be teasing yet another clash of the titans. At the same time, this seems to add a new wrinkle into the mix. The ocean-dwelling Titan X, whatever it may prove to be, poses a large enough threat that the only solution could very well be another team-up between our big boys: Godzilla and King Kong.

If that's truly the case, then the creative team behind "Monarch" may have found a way to essentially redo the main plot of 2024's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" — and improve on it, at the same time.