Apple TV's Monarch Season 2 Trailer Raises Tons Of Questions For The MonsterVerse
Apple TV has released a brand new trailer for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2. The show takes place within the MonsterVerse franchise, which started with director Gareth Edwards' divisive box office hit "Godzilla" in 2014. This show is filling in gaps between movies and bouncing around the timeline a bit, but make no mistake, it's not frivolous or disposable. Case in point, this new trailer appears to be introducing lots of new stuff to the universe, including a massive Titan. The trailer raises a great many questions.
It opens with Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw awakening in a strange place. It's almost heavenly, in a way. That seems fitting given that the "Monarch" season 1 finale left his fate a bit uncertain. But Shaw is clearly back, and that raises the first question: How did he survive? More importantly, where the hell is he? That brings us to the next question, which has to do with a rift to another world that's discussed in the trailer.
While it's by no means explained, we see shots of helicopters riding towards what looks like a giant smoggy storm in the middle of the ocean. There are weird lights and portals. This rift seems important and dangerous. It's also very unclear what the phrasing "another world" means. Is this perhaps an encounter with the Hollow Earth that was introduced in "Godzilla vs. Kong" and explored more thoroughly in 2024's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?" Perhaps. Or maybe it literally does mean another world of some kind. Either way, it seems like a big deal.
The biggest deal, though, is the reveal what the press release calls Titan X, a massive new monster that is hyped up as being bigger than both Godzilla and Kong. And it does indeed appear to be massive.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 introduces Titan X
Godzilla does appear in the trailer, but the ending of "Monarch" season 1 set up a Kong-centric season 2, with Shaw and the gang set to explore Skull Island. How Titan X relates to Kong and/or Skull Island remains to be seen, but we know it's an ocean-dwelling Titan that makes a whale look like a goldfish.
A press release for season 2 describes Titan X as "a living cataclysm" with a "bioluminescent form." It's also said to be "an ancient force emerging from the deep, its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, its awe and terror in equal measure." The biggest question is, will this be a new Titan truly designated simply as Titan X? Or are we in for a secret reveal of a classic kaiju from the franchise's past? For now, we have far more questions than answers, but this trailer sets the table for an expansion of the MonsterVerse lore.
The franchise is showing no signs of slowing down. Aside from a "Monarch" spin-off focused on Wyatt Russell's younger Lee Shaw, we know that "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova" is bringing another new Titan to theaters next year. Could the events of this show connect to what's coming our way down the line, or will Legendary try to keep the shows more separate from what's going on in the movies? We shall see.
The returning cast also includes Anna Sawai (Cate), Kiersey Clemons (May), Ren Watabe (Kentaro), Mari Yamamoto (Keiko), Joe Tippett (Tim), and Anders Holm (Bill). Guest stars include Takehiro Hira ("Shogun"), Amber Midthunder ("Prey"), Curtiss Cook ("Carry-On"), Cliff Curtis ("Doctor Sleep"), Dominique Tipper ("The Expanse") and Camilo Jiménez Varón ("Griselda").
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2 premieres February 27, 2026 on Apple TV.