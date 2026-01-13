Apple TV's Monarch Season 2 Trailer Raises Tons Of Questions For The MonsterVerse

Apple TV has released a brand new trailer for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" season 2. The show takes place within the MonsterVerse franchise, which started with director Gareth Edwards' divisive box office hit "Godzilla" in 2014. This show is filling in gaps between movies and bouncing around the timeline a bit, but make no mistake, it's not frivolous or disposable. Case in point, this new trailer appears to be introducing lots of new stuff to the universe, including a massive Titan. The trailer raises a great many questions.

It opens with Kurt Russell's Lee Shaw awakening in a strange place. It's almost heavenly, in a way. That seems fitting given that the "Monarch" season 1 finale left his fate a bit uncertain. But Shaw is clearly back, and that raises the first question: How did he survive? More importantly, where the hell is he? That brings us to the next question, which has to do with a rift to another world that's discussed in the trailer.

While it's by no means explained, we see shots of helicopters riding towards what looks like a giant smoggy storm in the middle of the ocean. There are weird lights and portals. This rift seems important and dangerous. It's also very unclear what the phrasing "another world" means. Is this perhaps an encounter with the Hollow Earth that was introduced in "Godzilla vs. Kong" and explored more thoroughly in 2024's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire?" Perhaps. Or maybe it literally does mean another world of some kind. Either way, it seems like a big deal.

The biggest deal, though, is the reveal what the press release calls Titan X, a massive new monster that is hyped up as being bigger than both Godzilla and Kong. And it does indeed appear to be massive.