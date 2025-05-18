Godzilla X Kong: Supernova's Title Reveal May Have Spoiled The Movie's Big Villain
Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse is continuing to unfold. More than a decade in, and the slow and steady approach that the companies have taken with these "Godzilla" movies (and TV shows) is paying off. Last year's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" was the biggest movie in the franchise to date, which naturally means we're getting a sequel. That follow-up is coming our way in 2027 in the form of "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova." While plot details are being kept firmly under wraps for the time being, the title alone may well reveal the next kaiju Godzilla and Kong will need to contend with.
While this is largely speculative at this point, the term "Supernova" refers to "the explosion of a star in which the star may reach a maximum intrinsic luminosity one billion times that of the sun." These instances can lead to black holes, which is key. The title seems to be hinting at space and possibly black holes which, in the history of the "Godzilla" franchise, points to one very specific monster: SpaceGodzilla.
As part of the Heisei era of the franchise, the kaiju in question made its debut in 1994's "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla." Though the film itself is not necessarily a beloved entry overall, the monster in question is very unique and extremely powerful. He's also a logical match for the King of the Monsters, having been created from Godzilla's own genetic material.
Following the beast's devastating arrival in "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla," scientists on Earth discover that it has Godzilla's cells, aka G-cells. Thus, they name it SpaceGodzilla. It's further explained that G-cells were only sent to space twice: Once via a fragment of Biollante from 1989's "Godzilla vs. Biollante" and once when some of Godzilla's flesh was attached to Mothra. Things get even weirder when it's determined that those same cells were swallowed by a black hole and then pushed out of a white hole in space before being "assimilated [by] crystal organisms during its rapid evolution [and] exposed to tremendous energies from the explosions of stars." Godzilla movies are strange sometimes. I personally wouldn't have it any other way, but that is neither here nor there.
SpaceGodzilla has been teed up within the MonsterVerse
After the movie's climactic battle in which SpaceGodzilla is defeated, it's explained further that he was the result of the "vicious" genes of G-cells. One of the final lines in the film further argues that his arrival "was a warning to mankind." Point being, it seems very likely that the next MonsterVerse movie is teeing up the ball for SpaceGodzilla. Granted, there are other monsters who hail from space, such as King Ghirdorah, but this one appears to make the most sense, given what little we know about "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova" at this point.
Some further evidence supports the SpaceGodzilla theory as well. Apple TV+'s "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" episode 4, which is titled "Parallels and Interiors," left some breadcrumbs that could lead back to this particular monster. In the episode, Dr. Barnes (Jess Salgueiro) calls Monarch after she detects an unusual energy signature, namely radiation that exists in pulsars, which are large black holes in space. The episode also suggests that the portals to Hollow Earth have the same energy as black holes, which explains why they allow for instantaneous travel and warp time itself.
It also helps that "The New Empire" made it crystal clear that very little of Hollow Earth has been mapped out. Who knows what secrets might be hiding in there? A portal to space that a very dangerous kaiju could slip through, perhaps?
How is this all theoretically going to connect to SpaceGodzilla? That's up to director Grant Sputore and writer Dave Callaham, but the pieces are clearly on the board. Up to this point, the MonsterVerse has created its own monster villains, such as the Skar King in "The New Empire." Still, it's been a minute since it brought in a classic beast from the "Godzilla" franchise's past, with 2019's "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" featuring Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. Maybe it's time to give another pre-existing monster a modern makeover. We shall see.
"Godzilla x Kong: Supernova" is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2027.