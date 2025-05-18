Godzilla X Kong: Supernova's Title Reveal May Have Spoiled The Movie's Big Villain

Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse is continuing to unfold. More than a decade in, and the slow and steady approach that the companies have taken with these "Godzilla" movies (and TV shows) is paying off. Last year's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" was the biggest movie in the franchise to date, which naturally means we're getting a sequel. That follow-up is coming our way in 2027 in the form of "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova." While plot details are being kept firmly under wraps for the time being, the title alone may well reveal the next kaiju Godzilla and Kong will need to contend with.

Advertisement

While this is largely speculative at this point, the term "Supernova" refers to "the explosion of a star in which the star may reach a maximum intrinsic luminosity one billion times that of the sun." These instances can lead to black holes, which is key. The title seems to be hinting at space and possibly black holes which, in the history of the "Godzilla" franchise, points to one very specific monster: SpaceGodzilla.

As part of the Heisei era of the franchise, the kaiju in question made its debut in 1994's "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla." Though the film itself is not necessarily a beloved entry overall, the monster in question is very unique and extremely powerful. He's also a logical match for the King of the Monsters, having been created from Godzilla's own genetic material.

Advertisement

Following the beast's devastating arrival in "Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla," scientists on Earth discover that it has Godzilla's cells, aka G-cells. Thus, they name it SpaceGodzilla. It's further explained that G-cells were only sent to space twice: Once via a fragment of Biollante from 1989's "Godzilla vs. Biollante" and once when some of Godzilla's flesh was attached to Mothra. Things get even weirder when it's determined that those same cells were swallowed by a black hole and then pushed out of a white hole in space before being "assimilated [by] crystal organisms during its rapid evolution [and] exposed to tremendous energies from the explosions of stars." Godzilla movies are strange sometimes. I personally wouldn't have it any other way, but that is neither here nor there.