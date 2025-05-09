Godzilla X Kong: Supernova: Everything We Know So Far About The Kaiju Sequel

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The MonsterVerse has become one of the most reliable, slow and steady cinematic universes going in Hollywood. Tracing its roots back to Gareth Edwards' gritty, grounded, divisive hit "Godzilla" in 2014, the franchise has since expanded to five increasingly wild movies, a TV show in the form of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," comics books, and even video games. Now, Warner Bros. and Legendary are reuniting once again for another kaiju-filled cinematic romp coming our way in 2027.

While virtually nothing has been revealed yet in terms of plot details, the studio has confirmed that "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova" has an official release date. Given that 2024's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" became the biggest movie in MonsterVerse history, that's not remotely surprising. So, what is "Supernova" going to bring to the table? Does the term relating to the implosion of a star mean that the monsters are headed to space? Does it imply that a Titan is going to explode like a star and become unfathomably powerful? We have many questions with precious few answers.

Still, we're going to provide what answers we do have for fans of Godzilla, Kong, and the rest of the monsters that occupy this universe. We know when this movie is hitting theaters. We know the key players involved. We even have a brief teaser trailer. Let's dive in.

