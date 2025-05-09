Godzilla X Kong: Supernova: Everything We Know So Far About The Kaiju Sequel
The MonsterVerse has become one of the most reliable, slow and steady cinematic universes going in Hollywood. Tracing its roots back to Gareth Edwards' gritty, grounded, divisive hit "Godzilla" in 2014, the franchise has since expanded to five increasingly wild movies, a TV show in the form of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," comics books, and even video games. Now, Warner Bros. and Legendary are reuniting once again for another kaiju-filled cinematic romp coming our way in 2027.
While virtually nothing has been revealed yet in terms of plot details, the studio has confirmed that "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova" has an official release date. Given that 2024's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" became the biggest movie in MonsterVerse history, that's not remotely surprising. So, what is "Supernova" going to bring to the table? Does the term relating to the implosion of a star mean that the monsters are headed to space? Does it imply that a Titan is going to explode like a star and become unfathomably powerful? We have many questions with precious few answers.
Still, we're going to provide what answers we do have for fans of Godzilla, Kong, and the rest of the monsters that occupy this universe. We know when this movie is hitting theaters. We know the key players involved. We even have a brief teaser trailer. Let's dive in.
Godzilla x Kong: Supernova has a 2027 release date
The above teaser confirms that "Godzilla x Kong: Supernova" is currently in production. It also confirms that Warner Bros. will release the sequel on March 26, 2027, almost exactly three years after the release of "The New Empire." Mark your calendars and plan accordingly.
This date shouldn't come as a major surprise, as the majority of the MonsterVerse movies have arrived in March. One of the only exceptions was 2019's "King of the Monsters," which arrived in May and remains the only outright flop of the franchise. The summer movie season can often be overcrowded, and it makes sense to offer audiences some blockbuster spectacle outside of that timeframe. These movies have done very well playing that game.
In terms of the teaser, it doesn't give us much to chew on. We know there are Titan sightings all over the world and something seems to be going very wrong. A phone number appears, (240) MON-ARCH, which you can actually call to report a Titan sighting. It's mostly just a clever, early marketing gag. For now, though, that's all we've got. In all likelihood, firm plot details won't come to light until much closer to the release.
Here's the creative team behind Godzilla x Kong: Supernova
Adam Wingard directed "Godzilla vs. Kong" and turned it into a theater-saving hit in 2021, and the filmmaker returned to helm "The New Empire." He became the only director to helm two movies in the MonsterVerse, but he's not going to get three under his belt — at least not right away. That's because Wingard opted to direct "Onslaught" for A24, leaving Warner Bros. and legendary to turn elsewhere for "Supernova."
In June of last year, it was revealed that Grant Sputore ("I Am Mother") had been tapped to direct the film, taking Wingard's place. This is by far his biggest movie to date. "This is (literal) HUGE news. It's also a huge honour," the filmmaker said on Instagram when the news broke. "I've been a giant monster fan for as long as I've been a fan of anything – and to follow in the footsteps of the other incredible directors who've had their turn in the MonsterVerse is a dream come true. Can't thank Legendary enough for this Titan sized opportunity."
Sputore will be working from a script written by Dave Callaham ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"). This marks a return to the MonsterVerse for Callaham, who previously worked on the script for 2014's "Godzilla." Some of his other credits include "Mortal Kombat," "The Expendables," and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."
Who is in the Godzilla x Kong: Supernova cast?
The movie will be headlined by its two titular monsters, Godzilla and Kong, respectively. It might sound silly to say, but Godzilla and King Kong are movie stars in their own right. They've become the reason people turn up for these movies. So they're as important as any other cast member.
As for the human cast, the MonsterVerse will be greeted with quite a few new faces, as several new actors have joined the universe for "Supernova." Newcomers include the likes of Kaitlyn Dever ("The Last of Us"), Jack O'Connell ("Ferrari"), Delroy Lindo ("Da 5 Bloods"), Matthew Modine ("Stranger Things"), Alycia Debnam-Carey ("Fear the Walking Dead"), and Sam Neill ("Peaky Blinders"). It's noteworthy that this will mark a "Sinners" reunion between O'Connell and Lindo, and it's also interesting that Neill, best known for mixing it up with dinosaurs in "Jurassic Park," will be dealing with very different sorts of monsters in another big franchise here.
As of this writing, the only confirmed returning human cast member is Dan Stevens, who played Trapper in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." Other key humans such as Rebecca Hall's Ilene Andrews and Brian Tyree Henry's Bernie, are going to be sitting on the sidelines. That said, these movies have regularly brought in new human characters, with most of them never lasting more than a couple of movies at most.
