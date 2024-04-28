Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire's Trapper Mixes Three Movie 'Man-Children' Into One

Anyone who has seen "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" — and going by the film's impressive box-office numbers, that oughta be most of you out there — knows that Dan Stevens is an absolute delight in it. To be fair, this isn't a huge surprise, as anyone who's been following Stevens' on-screen career knows that the actor is routinely a highlight of everything he appears in, whether he's the lead in something like FX's "Legion" and "GxK" director Adam Wingard's "The Guest" or (and sometimes especially) when he's appearing as a supporting character in films like "Colossal" or this month's "Abigail."

His role of Trapper in "GxK" seems particularly special, however, given that Stevens isn't merely playing a comic relief character. Instead, he's some unique combination of a wonder-filled adventurer, an animal-loving veterinarian, and a laid-back hippie dude. That's just one way of describing Trapper, however — Stevens himself has his own take on the recipe that makes the character so welcome in the midst of all the kaiju smash-and-crash battles that the film is chock full of. According to the actor, Trapper seems to him to be a mixture of three particular pop culture icons (real and fictional), each of whom generally falls into the category of "man-child." While that term has become soured a bit given its usage describing an archetypical male character in studio comedies, Stevens is giving it a much more positive spin thanks to Trapper and his influences.