The MonsterVerse Finds Godzilla X Kong Follow-Up Director In Grant Sputore

Adam Wingard obliterated the kaiju-sized box office earlier this year with "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the follow-up film to his moderate hit, "Godzilla vs. Kong." Wingard, a director who cut his teeth in the horror genre, was a fresh and exciting new voice to take over everyone's favorite monstrous, radioactive lizard and gigantic gorilla antiheroes (or just straight-up heroes, depending on your perspective). A few weeks back, Wingard announced that he would not be returning for whatever the next installment of Warner Bros. and Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise would bring, sending the studio on a hunt for their next director. It's a difficult task, to be sure, as Wingard brought some serious silliness to the franchise, opting for films that feel like spending millions of dollars to bring a playfully imaginative game of clashing titans to life.

The new MonsterVerse movie will be written by Dave Callaham, who provided scripts for "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." While plot details have been slim, we know it'll be a direct continuation to Wingard's films and will feature some of the other Titans.

With Toho continuing their serious 'Zilla films with "Shin Godzilla" and "Godzilla Minus One," Wingard's fun times offered a flashy alternative, and I love living in a world where both "Minus One" and "The New Empire" can be watched at the same time. Alas, time moves forward and studios seemingly move even faster, as The Hollywood Reporter announced today that the next person to snag a spot in the "Godzilla + Kong + Titans" (or whatever they end up calling the movies moving forward) director's chair is Grant Sputore. If you read that sentence and went "Huh? Who?" it's okay, I'll happily serve as your introductory guide to the director.