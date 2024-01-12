Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 1 Ending Explained: A Satisfying Finale

There are two words that sum up the best part of the "Monarch" finale: Mari Yamamoto. Her character, Keiko, appeared at the end of episode 9 in a moment that revealed she hadn't died during an excursion decades earlier, but had fallen through a rift into the Hollow Earth, a Titan-filled underworld of sorts. Yamamoto gives a wonderful performance here when Kei, reunited with an older Shaw and her own granddaughter Cate, struggles to process the news about her time slippage and everything that's happened since she left.

Meanwhile, Kentaro reunites with his dad, who has a weirdly anticlimactic but poignant reason for disappearing to wander the earth like he did. It turns out Hiroshi (Takehiro Hira) was trying to prove his own parents, who he assumes are dead, weren't crazy by luring a Titan out for the world to see. Sure! Regardless, after a realistically emotionally unsatisfying father-son moment, he teams up with Kentaro to find a way to get May, Cate, and Lee back.

When it becomes clear that they'll be able to leave the rift space with a jerry-rigged machine and some Titan-inspired momentum, Kei is at first determined to stay since the world has nothing left for her, but Cate talks her into coming back. Ultimately, it's Lee who stays behind, seemingly sacrificing himself in the midst of a vicious fight between Godzilla and a monster that looked a lot like Rodan. Classic Kurt Russell character move! When the group gets back, they find out it's been two years since they entered the Titan realm, and now Ken and Hiro seem to be in cahoots with shady exec Brenda (Dominique Tipper) and Monarch staffer Tim (Joe Tippett). Also, a Kong is right outside, because why not?