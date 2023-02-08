Matt Shakman Says The Godzilla And The Titans TV Series Won't Be Too Intertwined With The Movies

Godzilla feature films can be separated into six separate, distinct continuities. From Toho's 1954 original "Gojira" until "Terror of Mechagodzilla" in 1975, there were 16 films in the "Showa" era. Beginning in 1984 with "The Return of Godzilla" and running until "Godzilla vs. Destoroyah" in 1995, was the "Heisei" era. Roland Emmerich's 1998 American film was, after the fact, folded into a new rebooted continuity which began in 2000 with "Godzilla 2000." That was the "Millennium" era. That era ran until 2004 and closed out with "Godzilla: Final Wars," a film where Godzilla fights just about every monster imaginable. In 2014, America took a crack at kaiju films again with a new "Godzilla," now part of a multi-film "MonsterVerse" era. Perhaps in response, Japan made "Shin Godzilla" in 2016, the only film to date in the "Shin" era. Shortly after "Shin Godzilla," there was also a trilogy of animated films on Netflix. Call those films the "Netflix" era.

Less well-documented are the few Godzilla TV shows, which are only tangentially canonical at best. The 1973 series "Zone Fighter" featured guest spots by Godzilla, and Hanna-Barbera made a Godzilla animated series in 1978, a show that is now available on YouTube. Throughout the 1990s, there were various kid-friendly renditions of Godzilla that appeared on the shows "Godzilland," Get Going! Godzilland," and "Godzilla Island," the last of which only has three-minute episodes. In 1998, Fox Kids aired another Godzilla animated series based on the 1998 film, which is far better than the movie itself.

Currently in production is "Godzilla and the Titans," a new Apple TV+ series that is spun out of the American MonsterVerse movies. The show will be helmed by Matt Shakman, the man behind "WandaVision" and the upcoming "Fantastic Four" feature film.