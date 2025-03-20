Apple's Streaming Service Is Losing A Ridiculous Amount Of Money

According to a report published today in The Information, Apple TV+, the media streaming service created by the tech giant in 2019, is posting an annual $1 billion loss. While streamer start-ups are expected to struggle at first as they build up their subscriber base and original programming library, they should be headed toward something approaching profitability six years in. For instance, Comcast's Peacock, which launched in 2020, went from losing $2.5 billion in 2022 to $372 million in 2024. That's still a load of red ink, but at least they're losing money in the right direction.

So why is Apple TV+ still hemorrhaging so much cash despite being home to such popular and/or celebrated series as "Severance," "Ted Lasso," "The Morning Show," and "Shrinking?" And why isn't Apple freaking out over it?

It's a bit of a mystery, actually, and it should be a sad commentary on the state of the entertainment industry that a company can blow through $1 billion for one calendar year and not be shut down immediately. But Apple isn't a media company. Like Amazon, they play by different rules than the rest of the streaming industry. And while shareholders might be distressed by one of the company's divisions routinely putting up lousy numbers, as long as it's not a noticeable drag on Apple's business overall, there's no real incentive to do anything drastic.