Severance Has Scratched A TV Itch I Haven't Felt In Years

If you're not current on season 2 of "Severance" — including episode 4, "Woe's Hollow" — you might want to clock out now, because this article contains spoilers.

When the series finale of "Seinfeld" aired in 1998, I remember sitting down with my parents to watch it. A handful of years later, my mom asked me to join her while she watched the series finale of "Sex and the City" (before I'd ever seen the actual show itself, actually). During the run of "Game of Thrones," I loved inviting a big group of friends over to my tiny apartment to react to the show in real time. This is all to say that I miss TV shows and singular episodes with such a huge cultural footprint that everyone sits down to watch it at the same time. In recent years, shows like "The White Lotus" have helped satisfy this requirement, and the last season of "Succession" was probably the best example of what we can call "appointment television," meaning that everyone watches a show when it airs so they can discuss it and not hear any spoilers. So far, there's only one show that scratches this itch airing in 2025, and that's "Severance."

Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller's bizarro workplace drama, which imagines a horrifying world where you split your consciousness to go to work, sending your "innie" to the office while your "outie" remains ignorant, aired its first season on Apple TV+ in 2022, and even though we had to wait three long years for the second season, it was well worth it. This is the first time since "Succession" ended that I've put everything else in my life aside at a specific time just for a TV show. On Thursday nights at 9 P.M. EST, I put my phone on "do not disturb," get a snack, and lock in on "Severance," and having an appointment TV show has been a bright light in these weary times.