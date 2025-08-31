Martin Scorsese's Cape Fear Was A Remake Of This Underrated Crime Thriller

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When people hear "Cape Fear," they think of... well, probably the "Simpsons" episode "Cape Feare." Featuring Sideshow Bob stalking Bart Simpson, "Cape Feare" is the best ever movie parody the show has done.

But if it's not our favorite yellow family, the phrase "Cape Fear" is most likely to conjure Robert De Niro as Max Cady sitting in a movie theater, smoking a cigar and laughing his ass off. We at /Film consider "Cape Fear" one of the best movies Scorsese and De Niro have ever made together. It takes them away from their hometown of New York City, but Scorsese still uses his pet themes: violent men, a justice system that enables its own corruption, and good ol' Christianity. Hearing a smooth talking Southern twang coming out of De Niro's mouth may take a second of adjustment, but as Cady, he glues you to the screen like he always does.

"Cape Fear" is set down south and features Nick Nolte as Sam Bowden, a lawyer and family man whose very life and loved ones are endangered when a face from his past re-enters the picture. But it wasn't the first time this story had been told on film. Scorsese's "Cape Fear" is a remake of a 1962 thriller film titled — wait for it — "Cape Fear." Technically, both movies adapt "The Executioners" (the 1957 novel by John D. MacDonald), but that book has lapsed into obscurity in a way that neither film has.

Directed by J. Lee Thompson, the '62 "Cape Fear" stars Gregory Peck as Bowden and Old Hollywood's bad boy Robert Mitchum as Cady. If you think he's scary in "The Night of the Hunter" as murderous preacher Harry Powell, just watch Mitchum's Max Cady, who's got all the charm and menace of a hungry alligator.

Scorsese made "Cape Fear" with respect to the original. The film's stars even cameo in the remake: Mitchum plays a police detective, while Peck plays a shady, Bible-thumping lawyer retained by Cady. Thompson also approved of Scorsese and De Niro remaking the movie. Interviewed for "The Making of 'Cape Fear'" (a featurette on the 2001 DVD release of the 1962 film), the filmmaker described "The King of Comedy," which was directed by Scorsese and starred De Niro as fame-hungry wannabe comedian Rupert Pupkin, as his favorite movie. Naturally, he could trust no-one more to remake his movie.

In retelling "Cape Fear," did Scorsese, De Niro, and co. outdo the original?