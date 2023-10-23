Killers Of The Flower Moon Furthers One Of Martin Scorsese's Career-Long Themes

Spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon" follow.

Martin Scorsese is the great American filmmaker of his generation — and I don't just mean in nationality. The American Dream underpins Scorsese's films, whether unfolding in his hometown of New York City or the Oklahoma plains like his latest, "Killers of the Flower Moon." Based on David Grann's non-fiction novel, the film is set in 1920s Osage County, Oklahoma. The indigenous Osage tribe came into wealth upon discovering oil on their land — so white settlers murdered them to steal it. While ringleaders William King Hale (Robert De Niro) and Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) were prosecuted, they avoided life in prison. Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone), Ernest's wife and poisoning victim, dies at the age of 50 without her family, while the Osage's wealth dries up. It's hardly a victory for justice, even if the tribe refuses to be forgotten by history.

This particular setting is new territory for Scorsese (it's basically his first Western), but the themes explored are not. Scorsese's films upend the ugly reality of the American Dream. Not every striver out there can be a success story. The people who do come out ahead usually don't do so because they are the most hardworking, but because they're greedy, violent, and willing to step on others to climb ahead.

Scorsese never celebrates greed like Gordon Gekko — he's a good Catholic boy after all — but he's a realist, not a moralist. The bad guys often come out on top in his movies because that's how it works in real life, and there's never a contrived punishment to reassure the audience. In that respect, "Killers of the Flower Moon" slots neatly in with his past films.