How Killers Of The Flower Moon Connects To The Tulsa Massacre Highlighted In Watchmen

This article contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Martin Scorsese, one of our finest living filmmakers, returns to a theme he's made his own for decades in "Killers of the Flower Moon" – the American dream and the fallacy in its formation. This time, the focus is not on white men gaining wealth, fame, and power through less-than-scrupulous means, though there is still plenty of that happening, but there's a stronger emphasis on how the realization of the American dream often means ruin, death, and doom for communities of color.

In the film, we see this with the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe residing in present-day Oklahoma after being removed from Kansas by the U.S. government. The Osage found oil on their land in the early 20th century, which they retained the rights for, resulting in many members of the Osage Nation becoming rather wealthy. It's here that Scorsese flips his usual script on its head. Rather than a show of debauchery wherein the white outsiders scheme their way into fame and fortune, he frames the story from the side of the Osage, making it a tale more tragic than any of his previous work.

There is no opportunity for "Killers of the Flower Moon" to make us sympathize with Robert De Niro's William Hale or even Leonardo Di Caprio's Ernest Burkhart the way we do with Henry Hill in "GoodFellas" or Jordan Belfort in "The Wolf of Wall Street." That's because, from the beginning, they are framed as ruthless monsters, their deception and misdeeds are not framed as fun, but depicted as tragic and paid in blood.

But the tragedy doesn't just end with the Osage. In the film, we hear news of a similar tragedy that falls a community of color after they achieve the so-called American dream, a tragedy that has re-entered the spotlight in recent years thanks to shows like "Watchmen" and "Lovecraft Country" on HBO: The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.