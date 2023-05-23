A Simple Question From Leonardo DiCaprio Completely Changed Killers Of The Flower Moon

David Grann's "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" is one of the finest nonfiction books of the 21st century. His account of a vile criminal conspiracy wherein members of the Osage tribe, who'd been awarded highly lucrative headrights to the oil deposits discovered on their land, were murdered by white Oklahomans is as absorbing as it is infuriating. Grann does a masterful job of blending the story of the Osage with the procedural tale of the investigation by the United States' newly formed Bureau of Investigation (soon to be the FBI). It's never less than gripping, but, even with the conviction of William Hale, who orchestrated the murder of his nephew's Osage wife and many of her family members, you're left fuming at the abject evil of these predators.

Grann's story is primarily driven by Tom White, a former Texas Ranger who's joined the FBI to probe the multitude of murders in and around the Osage's land. White was a virtuous lawman. He couldn't be bought. He was the perfect man to investigate the conspiracy, but as a film protagonist, that kind of character gets boring really quick (which is why Brian De Palma's "The Untouchables" provides Kevin Costner's Eliot Ness with a colorful beat-cop mentor in Sean Connery's Malone).

For Martin Scorsese, whose big-screen adaptation of Grann's book just premiered to mostly raves at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, White proved to be something of a narrative dead end. So when Leonardo DiCaprio, who was set to play White, suggested a different way into the story, Scorsese leapt at it.