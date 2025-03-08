The Simpsons' 10 Best Parody Episodes Ranked

"The Simpsons" is one of the best TV shows in history, and certainly one of the most influential. It's an American institution that changed both animated comedy and animation on TV forever. It also set a standard for how to build a lived-in fictional television universe, creating a large ensemble of side and background characters (like Harry Shearer's Dr. Marvin Monroe) that make Springfield feel like a living place.

For over 35 years, "The Simpsons" has delivered half-hour episodes of television that are heartfelt, outrageous, and hilarious. The show has also commented on and lampooned both contemporary sociopolitical issues and pop culture in all its forms, whether it's anime, indie film darlings, or classic horror stories. Indeed, it seems no movie, TV show, or book out there is safe from being parodied by "The Simpsons," just as there's seemingly nary a famous person who can avoid eventually paying a visit to Springfield.

Since /Film has already ranked the best episodes of "The Simpsons" ever, we're going to get a little more specific and rank the show's best parody episodes this time. Before we do that, though, a clarification. This list only includes episode-length parodies, which eliminates the many excellent "Treehouse of Horror" parody segments like "The Shinning" (which would've otherwise deserved to be listed here). So, with that being said, let's look at the best parodies on "The Simpson."