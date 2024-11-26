The 5 Best Thanksgiving Episodes Of The Simpsons, Ranked

"The Simpsons" is one of the best TV shows of all time, and certainly one of the most popular and influential. With hundreds of episodes across 35 years, the show has covered countless stories, visited many different countries, and touched on just about every major holiday. Indeed, holidays are integral to the history of "The Simpsons," as the show's very first episode was a Christmas special (replacing the original idea for the pilot), and since then there have been many more Christmas-related episodes.

Of course, the holiday most closely related to "The Simpsons" in terms of episodes is Halloween, as we've had a horror episode every year since the show's second season (and some years even more than one) with various degrees of success. But for as many Treehouse of Horror episodes as there are, the opposite is true for Thanksgiving episodes of "The Simpsons," with most just barely touching on the holiday, and some (like "Homer vs. Dignity") being objectively awful. Still, there are a few that are quite good or even excellent Thanksgiving adventures, so we're here to rank the best turkey day episodes of "The Simpsons."