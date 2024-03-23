Why The Simpsons' Original Pilot Was Replaced With A Christmas Special

Season 1 of "The Simpsons" is a whole different beast. You've got brown Mr. Smithers, character designs out of a Dr. Seuss book, and Homer inexplicably sounding like Walter Matthau. It's a charming affair, but it also hasn't yet turned into "The Simpsons" we've come to know and love.

What complicates the first season even more is the way that Fox aired certain episodes out of order. This was famously a much bigger problem with the classic era of "Futurama," but it also led to some inconsistencies in early "Simpsons." While the animation, character designs, and voices were all slowly evolving in the right direction throughout the first three seasons, the out-of-order episodes meant the show would sometimes take a seemingly random, large step back in animation quality. A case in point was the season 1 finale, "Some Enchanted Evening," which inexplicably looked closer to the old bumpers on "The Tracey Ullman Show" than the 12 episodes that came before it.

This was because "Some Enchanted Evening" was actually the first real episode of the season, not the last. As "Simpsons" writer and producer Mike Reiss wrote in his 2018 book "Springfield Confidential," this was the show's "first finished, full-color episode" and centered mostly around Bart and Lisa being terrorized by their babysitter, voiced by Penny Marshall. Reiss described the outing as "a total disaster," not just for the script but because of the animation style:

"The animation felt completely wrong: the Simpson house was bendy, Homer was wiggly, all of Springfield seemed to be made of rubber."

While the animation was improved and reworked with the extra time allotted by the episode's rescheduling, that still didn't save it from looking like one of the strangest episodes in the entire series.