How One Episode Of Season 35 Fixes The Biggest Problem With The Simpsons Movie

With franchises now being the bread and butter of movie studios, nostalgia driving a new gold rush, and animation always being a reliable bet for studios, it's rather surprising that we still haven't had a sequel to "The Simpsons Movie." The first film remains a fantastic movie, a best-case scenario for bringing a cultural phenomenon from TV to the big screen and having the show continue rather than end with a big blockbuster finale. It should be noted, though, that it's not for lack of trying that we haven't gotten a sequel.

One of the biggest issues with "The Simpsons Movie" is its villain, a one-off character that feels a bit random considering there are already characters perfectly suited for the role of a big movie supervillain right there in the show — including one that almost made it into the film. Now, over 15 years after the "Simpson Movie" hit theaters, "The Simpsons" itself has finally fixed its big mistake, delivering a season 35 episode that acts as a sequel or even remake of the movie, but with a proper villain this time.

In the episode "It's a Blunderful Life," Homer is having a ball at the nuclear power plant's Hawaiian Day celebration (where he serves as this year's King Kamehameha), unaware that Mr. Burns is using the celebration as a distraction to hire scabs to replace all the union workers at the plant. After Burns accidentally overloads the power grid before doing an anti-union musical number, a fire breaks out, resulting in a meltdown. Unsurprisingly, the entire town blames the blackout on Homer — even Marge struggles with whether or not to believe him — and a mob chases them out of the city. (They literally move the Simpsons house to the top of a cliff.) It's basically the premise of "The Simpsons Movie," except rather than a random head of the EPA going overboard with power, it's Burns pulling a Burns while the rest of the town blames it on Homer. And this change is what makes the episode great and helps fix a problem with the movie.