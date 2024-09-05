How One Episode Of Season 35 Fixes The Biggest Problem With The Simpsons Movie
With franchises now being the bread and butter of movie studios, nostalgia driving a new gold rush, and animation always being a reliable bet for studios, it's rather surprising that we still haven't had a sequel to "The Simpsons Movie." The first film remains a fantastic movie, a best-case scenario for bringing a cultural phenomenon from TV to the big screen and having the show continue rather than end with a big blockbuster finale. It should be noted, though, that it's not for lack of trying that we haven't gotten a sequel.
One of the biggest issues with "The Simpsons Movie" is its villain, a one-off character that feels a bit random considering there are already characters perfectly suited for the role of a big movie supervillain right there in the show — including one that almost made it into the film. Now, over 15 years after the "Simpson Movie" hit theaters, "The Simpsons" itself has finally fixed its big mistake, delivering a season 35 episode that acts as a sequel or even remake of the movie, but with a proper villain this time.
In the episode "It's a Blunderful Life," Homer is having a ball at the nuclear power plant's Hawaiian Day celebration (where he serves as this year's King Kamehameha), unaware that Mr. Burns is using the celebration as a distraction to hire scabs to replace all the union workers at the plant. After Burns accidentally overloads the power grid before doing an anti-union musical number, a fire breaks out, resulting in a meltdown. Unsurprisingly, the entire town blames the blackout on Homer — even Marge struggles with whether or not to believe him — and a mob chases them out of the city. (They literally move the Simpsons house to the top of a cliff.) It's basically the premise of "The Simpsons Movie," except rather than a random head of the EPA going overboard with power, it's Burns pulling a Burns while the rest of the town blames it on Homer. And this change is what makes the episode great and helps fix a problem with the movie.
Fixing a mistake from The Simpsons Movie
"It's a Blunderful Life" itself is a blast. It's filled with plenty of blink-and-you'll-miss-them visual gags reminiscent of the golden age of "The Simpsons" — a particularly good one involves Grandpa Simpson playing the fiddle and swinging from one side of the house to the other while it's balancing on a cliff — as well as hilarious bits like Bart strangling Homer for once. But the thing that really makes the episode stand out is how much it resembles "The Simpsons Movie" while also acknowledging the common critique that Mr. Burns should have been the villain of the movie (or at least a bigger player).
After all, we've seen Mr. Burns do equally nefarious things before (like blocking out the actual sun), so why not make him be the one to put a dome over Springfield in the movie? Or the reason Homer is kicked out of town in this episode? That all of this happens because Burns is so anti-union he'd destroy the plant hiring scab theater kids is hilariously fitting.
Even if "The Simpsons" hasn't reached the same level of consistent genius as in its golden age, the past couple of seasons of the show are the best we've gotten in decades. Indeed, they've been filled with inventive, creative, heartfelt, and hilarious episodes that play with the legacy of "The Simpsons" to deliver stories we haven't seen before. Hopefully Disney realizes this and gives us more than just short "Simpsons" films designed to promote other parts of Disney+ and instead starts working on a movie sequel for real.
"The Simpsons" season 36 will premiere September 29, 2024, on Fox.