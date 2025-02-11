One Of The Most Ambitious Cinematic Experiments Ever Has A Perfect Metacritic Score

In 2025, IP remains king. As the age of the superhero blockbuster appears to wane (unless Marvel truly can fix their ailing cinematic universe before it's too late) studios are turning to other existing properties to sell movie tickets, with video games looking like they could become the next major font of inspiration for Hollywood — although "Borderlands" becoming the biggest bomb of 2024 doesn't bode well. Still, if video games don't work out, you can bet studios will find something you already know and repackage it, even if that something is literally already a movie.

It would be patently silly to write off all projects based on existing IP as being inherently bad. But we are clearly in a golden age of repurposing things that really shouldn't be repurposed. Case in point: the Harry Potter reboot series which seemed like a tipping point for our nostalgia-obsessed monoculture when it was announced in 2023 (alongside a threatened "Twilight" reboot). This is why, when a truly original idea comes along, it's nice to see it rewarded.

We don't always reward original ideas with our attention. It took a streaming platform for "The Creator," one of the most ambitious sci-fi movies of the decade to finally find an audience. But then, just because an idea is original doesn't necessarily mean it's good. In the case of Richard Linklater's "Boyhood," however, not only was the idea good, we actually did pay attention. In fact, we paid enough attention to make it one of only a few films to garner a 100 out of 100 score on Metacritic, making it the best-reviewed film of this century to date on the platform.