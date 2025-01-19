One Of The Most Ambitious Sci-Fi Movies Of The Decade Finds An Audience On Prime Video

Throughout the 2010s, and lingering into the 2020s, massive, corporate-backed I.P. has dominated both the domestic box office and the American journalistic conversation about cinema in general. We live in a world where reporters, when they had an opportunity to sit down with Martin Scorsese to discuss new masterworks like "The Silence" or "The Wolf of Wall Street," decided to ask him about Captain America and his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Vocal subverters of the dominant paradigm repeatedly yawped that Hollywood should devote more time and resources to new ideas. After all, why be the next "Star Wars" when you can be the first of something different? Where, oh where were the original sci-fi/fantasy ideas?

But then, when an ambitious filmmaker tries to make something new and striking for a broad cinematic audience, it generally tanks. It seemed that audiences were more eager to attach themselves to a recognizable corporate product than they were to explore a new mythos, new characters, or new sci-fi concepts. Films like "Strange World" or "Gemini Man" or "Gods of Egypt" are rejected by audiences, and even films based on known literature — "A Wrinkle in Time," "Mortal Engines," "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" — have crashed and burned. There's nothing wilder or weirder in those movies than what one might see in an MCU movie, but without I.P. audiences stayed away.

We want original ideas, but reject them when they come. Even if some of the above films are bad, clunky, too generic, or too-weird-by-half, their original images and ambitious concepts should at least be discussed and celebrated more openly. Ambitious missteps are more interesting than successful pabulum.

Among the victims of audience capriciousness was Gareth Edwards' 2023 sci-fi epic "The Creator," an anime-inflected sci-fi film about humanity's genocide against robots. The film was made for a relatively modest $80 million, but only earned back about $104 million. 15 months since its release, however, audiences are discovering "The Creator" on Prime Video.