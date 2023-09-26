The Creator Review: A Visually Stunning Yet Emotionally Stunted Sci-Fi Epic

Gareth Edwards entered the film scene with "Monsters," a fantastic sci-fi movie that used its limited budget to tell a thrilling, suspenseful story. After that, however, Edwards went the route of many an indie director in the 2010s and was tapped to direct two huge blockbuster franchises, "Godzilla" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." While both had their merits ("Rogue One" even has some of the best moments in all of "Star Wars"), there is definitely something refreshing and exciting about Edwards finally overcoming his blockbuster fatigue and going back to his roots with "The Creator," a visually stunning piece of science fiction with big ideas and big performances.

In some ways, this is Gareth Edwards doing his version of "Star Wars: A New Hope" — a story of rebellion complete with a magical child, an evil battle station with a weapon that can completely obliterate planets, and a band of rebels led by an esteemed actor. There are thrilling action sequences, incredible sci-fi designs reminiscent of the work of Simon Stålenhag in "Tales from the Loop," a poignant tale of the U.S. invading other nations with weak excuses, and some of the coolest robots in recent movie memory.

The problem is that the script (by Edwards and Chris Weitz, who also worked on "Rogue One") never follows through on the deeper or more complex ideas it brings up, and overly simplifies its conflict and the people involved. This results in a predictable and dumbed-down story that feels like Edwards doing James Cameron's "Avatar" in terms of presenting bold worldbuilding and sci-fi ideas, but without the emotional resonance of that giant film. This is a very cool movie, but not necessarily a very good one.