Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Put Gareth Edwards Off Directing Big-Budget Sci-Fi

Among the many unfortunate side effects of our current era of blockbuster-obsessive Hollywood filmmaking is the trend of studios grabbing indie directors who have only ever worked with tiny budgets and giving them huge franchise movies with nine-figure price tags. These inexperienced directors are suddenly thrown into a world of executives, giant studios, fan expectations, and many other problems. Some make the transition unscathed. Others aren't so lucky.

In the case of Gareth Edwards, he went from his micro-budgeted debut feature "Monsters" to making the first U.S. "Godzilla" movie in almost two decades before being thrown into the first "Star Wars" spin-off movie, "Rogue One." While all three films were financially successful and well-regarded critically, it was "Rogue One" that proved disheartening to the director, who kind of swore off big-budget sci-fi movies for years until "The Creator," his upcoming movie that predicted the big AI dilemma of 2023.

"I needed to get off the merry-go-round, do you know what I mean?" Edwards said about taking a break from directing when talking to SFX magazine for the publication's upcoming issue. "In Hollywood, you can get stuck on the hamster wheel, or whatever analogy you want to use. I just wanted to get off and have a break to take some time thinking about the next thing."