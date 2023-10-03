The Creator's Box Office Failure Says A Lot About The State Of Sci-Fi Cinema

Director Gareth Edwards returned after a nearly seven-year absence with his original sci-fi film "The Creator" over the weekend. It was his first movie since 2016's $1 billion hit "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," which was his second hit franchise blockbuster in a row following 2014's "Godzilla." Unfortunately, it looks like his attempt to make a massive-scale sci-fi film outside the confines of established IP isn't going to pan out, as Edwards' latest was a big letdown on opening weekend.

"The Creator" faced heavy competition as both "Saw X" and "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" also opened over the weekend, with "Dumb Money" additionally expanding after a few weeks in limited release. In the end, "Paw Patrol" took the top spot with a $23 million haul, while "Saw X" also had a very solid debut with $18.3 million. Sadly, that left Edwards' latest, which hails from Disney's 20th Century Studios, settling for third place with $14 million, per The Numbers. The decent news is that the film performed better overseas, taking in $18.3 million internationally for a $32.3 million global debut.

Edwards was shockingly thrifty for a movie of this scale, with the budget coming in at $80 million. Be that as it may, Disney surely wanted a lot more with this level of investment. The studio probably needs it to pull in around $200 million worldwide on the low end to break even, and, at this rate, the movie simply won't get there. Barring a remarkable turnaround or legendarily good legs, this experiment is going to be a relative failure. That's a damn shame since Disney and other studios will undoubtedly be hesitant to pull the trigger on similar, large-scale original sci-fi in the near future given what happened here.