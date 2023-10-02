Saw X Scores Franchise's Best Box Office Debut In Well Over A Decade (But It Still Lost To Paw Patrol)

Coming off of a big summer led by the Barbenheimer phenomenon as both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" made more money than anyone could have possibly expected, the fall moviegoing season has, thus far, been a little disappointing. But September gave way to October this past weekend with a trio of big releases hitting theaters in the form of "Saw X," "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie," and the original sci-fi film "The Creator" (read our review here). It was, all at once, an encouraging result in some ways and a disappointing one for those who want to see more adult-skewing, non-horror fare in theaters.

While it was pegged as a close race heading into the weekend, the family-friendly flick won out with relative ease. "Paw Patrol" topped the charts with a mighty $23 million opening, per The Numbers. "Saw X" had to settle for second with $18 million. That said, it's still a big win for the franchise and another big win for horror overall. It has been the most reliable genre since the pandemic began and that streak continues. For Lionsgate, coming in at number one didn't matter all that much, save for bragging rights, as the tenth film in the gory series came with a very reasonable $13 million budget. Coupled with $11.3 million from overseas ticket sales, the movie is already well on its way to profitability.

Looking at the larger franchise, Jigsaw's latest round of twisted games gave "Saw" its best opening weekend in well over a decade, dating back to the release of 2010's "Saw 3D," aka "The Final Chapter" ($24.2 million opening/$133.7 global finish). Tobin Bell's return as John Kramer as a main character helped push "Saw X" above both 2017's "Jigsaw" ($16.6 million opening/$104.2 million global finish) and 2021's "Spiral: From the Book of Saw" ($8.7 million opening/$39.5 million global finish).