Saw 11 Isn't Set In Stone, But The Series Producers Have Some Ideas [Exclusive]

"Saw X" could be the final "Saw" film. While it's technically a prequel, taking place three weeks after the events of the first film, but before "Saw II," it's very much a thematic sequel, intended to be seen after every other film in the franchise. It's the first film in the series to put Tobin Bell's John Kramer front-and-center and to ask us to empathize with the Jigsaw killer as he undertakes one of his life lesson/torture sessions. It's a showcase for a character who died too soon in his own franchise, a big Halloween present for the fans who have stuck with the series through thick or thin.

But after ten movies, do you really think the "Saw" series is actually going to end? Like all respectable horror franchises, this one is going to keep driving until the wheels come off, and "Saw X" is one of the best films in the series. Of course "Saw 11" is a very real possibility, especially since the latest film unlocks the timeline. All bets are off. Prequels. Sequels. Between-quels. The "Saw" timeline was joyful chaos before, and now it's more labyrinthine than ever.

Following a screening of "Saw X" at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, I sat down with producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg for an interview that will run in its entirety soon. The duo has been with the series since the very first entry — to save money, Koules played the very-much-alive body Amanda has to extract that key from in the first film — so if anyone is able to talk about what's next for "Saw," it's them. They were cagey about the future of the series, but it's clear they're bursting with ideas. "Saw X" just needs to be a hit first.